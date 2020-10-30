French Muslims Face Questions On Loyalty with Every Terror Attack

In some respects, the most shocking of all was another lone actor attack in Nice. On June 14, 2016, a truck driver drove at speed into hundreds of pedestrians celebrating Bastille Day on the promenade, killing 86 and injuring more than 400.

For France’s six million Muslims , the current sadness is compounded by dread and fear.

The outrageous beheading of the well-meaning teacher Samuel Paty on 16 October, and a similar attack on a 60-year-old woman and two others in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice two weeks later were acts of violence calculated to provoke anger.

The barbarism was deliberate. It was intended to divide France and its people.