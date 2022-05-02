Former Sri Lanka President Sirisena Calls for Fresh Polls Amid Economic Crisis
At a May Day rally, the the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party announced his intent to form a new government.
Amidst the deepening economic crisis and growing public agitation, former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena called for fresh elections in the country at a May Day rally in Polonnaruwa, on Sunday, 1 May.
Sirisena, who is also the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), said that politicians must side with its people during such a nation-wide tragedy and announced his intent to form a new government.
He added that he could not be at ease knowing the distress of thousands of Sri Lankans, reported Colombo Page.
"I also took to the streets as this government doesn't leave even when people from the country's richest to the innocent suffering farmers and public servants took to the streets demanding the government to go home. I want to form a new government in the country. We will do it."Maithripala Sirisena, former Sri Lanka President
People Starving, Will Die in Their Homes: Sirisena
Sirisena pointed out that farmers in Polonnaruwa who “dreamed of making a country self-sufficient in agriculture” are unable to cultivate on a daily basis, reported ANI.
The former president warned that people would die in their homes under the leadership of the current government and thousands were already starving.
Last week, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa consented to remove Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also his older brother, as the country continued to reel under the worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.
The President agreed for the appointment of a national council, which will choose a new prime minister and a Cabinet constituent of all parties in the Parliament.
The island nation has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948.
Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed. resulting in massive nationwide protests leading to political instability.
The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.
(With inputs from ANI.)
