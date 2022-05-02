Former Sri Lanka President Sirisena Calls for Fresh Polls Amid Economic Crisis

Amidst the deepening economic crisis and growing public agitation, former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena called for fresh elections in the country at a May Day rally in Polonnaruwa, on Sunday, 1 May.

Sirisena, who is also the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), said that politicians must side with its people during such a nation-wide tragedy and announced his intent to form a new government.

He added that he could not be at ease knowing the distress of thousands of Sri Lankans, reported Colombo Page.