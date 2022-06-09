Former Pakistan Minister and TV Host Aamir Liaquat Passes Away at 50

A key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Liaquat exited the party in August 2016, claiming at the time that he would not rejoin politics.

Liaquat was the subject of several controversies over the course of his career as a television host. Multiple shows were banned by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) due to hate speech, with the Islamabad High Court barring Liaquat from making an appearance on electronic media.

(With inputs from Dawn and Geo TV.)