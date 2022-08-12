4 Key Points About the FBI’s Raid at Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI’s) raid of former President Donald Trump’s estate on 8 August 2022, caught Trump by surprise – and prompted immediate speculation about exactly why and how the law enforcement agency secured a search warrant.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents… They even broke into my safe!” Trump said in a statement released through his political action committee, Save America.

Trump brought 15 boxes of classified materials with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House, and delayed returning the materials to National Archives officials for months.