Accused of Sharing Nuclear Tech With Iran, 'Father of Pak's Nuclear Bomb' Dies

In 2004, Khan was placed under house arrest after he "admitted to running a proliferation network to the three countries," reported AFP. Although a 2009 court order eventually ended his house arrest, Khan's movements were always guarded.

He died at Islamabad's KRL Hospital, where he was being treated for complications of the lungs. In August, he had been admitted to the same hospital due to COVID-19, but was allowed to return home a couple of weeks ago.

He, however, was wheeled back in when his condition worsened.

(With inputs from AFP.)