Amid Supply Row, EU Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
European Commission said it had agreed on a plan to introduce export controls on coronavirus vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for all adults as it has proven to be 60% effective in the trials.
The move comes amid a dispute over whether AstraZeneca is breaking its vaccine delivery commitments to the EU.
Astra-Zeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot on Friday admitted that they had "teething issues" in the yield of vaccine at a few production units. He assured they were working on increasing capacity and already had millions of doses ready to ship to the EU.
The European Commission had published its contract with the drug-maker company, hoping to show a breach, reported BBC.
There has been a shortfall is the supply and the EU has said the drug-maker must honour its commitments by diverting doses manufactured in the UK. It has now given the final approval for the vaccine.
The European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to introduce export controls on coronavirus vaccines that will affect over 100 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.
This was to ensure all EU citizens had access to vaccines.
Efficacy of Vaccine for Elderly Questioned
While trials have proven the efficacy at preventing severe illness and deaths from coronavirus, several questions have been raised about the impact on the elderly.
Germany's vaccine commission has said it cannot recommend the use of the jab in people aged over 65, as trials didn’t have adequate persons in that age group. AstraZeneca has said a US study will shortly provide additional data on the vaccine's efficacy in the elderly.
(With inputs from BBC)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.