Amid Supply Row, EU Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for all adults as it has proven to be 60% effective in the trials.

The move comes amid a dispute over whether AstraZeneca is breaking its vaccine delivery commitments to the EU.

Astra-Zeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot on Friday admitted that they had "teething issues" in the yield of vaccine at a few production units. He assured they were working on increasing capacity and already had millions of doses ready to ship to the EU.



The European Commission had published its contract with the drug-maker company, hoping to show a breach, reported BBC.