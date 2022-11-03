Ethiopia, Tigray Sign Landmark Peace Deal To End Civil War, but Will It Succeed?

The Ethiopian government and the leadership of the north Tigray region on Wednesday, 2 November, inked a deal to permanently end a two-year-long civil war, which has killed lakhs of people and displaced millions since its inception.

Both sides, apart from using massive force against each other, had been accused by several rights bodies of perpetrating human rights abuses - including using starvation as a weapon of war.

The deal on Wednesday was signed between representatives of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Nobel Peace Prize recipient Abiy Ahmed-led Ethiopian government.