Emmanuel Macron Sworn-In For Second Term as French President
He is the first president of the Fifth Republic to be re-elected who does not lead a coalition government.
Emmanuel Macron was sworn-in for his second term as the president of France on Saturday, 7 May at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace.
Macron won the election with 58.5 percent of the votes in the run-off round against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
He also defeated Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse, and Éric Zemmour and seven others in the first round of the vote.
The president gave a short speech, in which he said, "We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," as reported by Reuters.
The 44-year-old is is the first re-elected president since the formation of the Fifth Republic in 1958 who does not lead coalition government.
He also briefly spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global environmental concerns.
In his first official trip after winning the 2022 elections, Macron will go to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The new term begins on 13 May.
During his campaign, Macron promised to increase the retirement age from 62 to 65 and cut taxes by 15 billion euros per year.
He also wants to invest heavily in agriculture, build more nuclear reactors, and strengthen the army.
(With inputs from Reuters)
