Emmanuel Macron Sworn-In For Second Term as French President

Emmanuel Macron was sworn-in for his second term as the president of France on Saturday, 7 May at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace.

Macron won the election with 58.5 percent of the votes in the run-off round against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

He also defeated Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse, and Éric Zemmour and seven others in the first round of the vote.

The president gave a short speech, in which he said, "We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," as reported by Reuters.