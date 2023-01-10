Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Lifted

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia early on Tuesday, 10 January, the aftershocks of which were felt in some parts of Australia.

What happened? The powerful quake led to a tsunami warning, causing residents of Tanimbar – a group of 30 islands in eastern Indonesia's Maluku province – to flee their homes. The warning, however, was lifted three hours later. Initial reports suggested limited damage, according to Reuters.