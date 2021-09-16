'Early Signs of Al-Qaeda Regrouping in Afghanistan': CIA Deputy Director

United States (US) intelligence agencies have discerned early signs that suggest that militants belonging to the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda have begun to regroup in the Taliban-led Afghanistan, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Deputy Director David Cohen said on Tuesday, 14 September.

“We are already beginning to see some of the indications of some potential movement of Al Qaeda to Afghanistan,” the CIA official was quoted as saying by WSJ. “But it’s early days and we will obviously keep a very close eye on that,” he added.

Following the US invasion of Afghanistan in order to unseat the Taliban in 2001, forces of the Al-Qaeda, which had once been led by Osama bin Laden, had dispersed under the US's counterterrorism effort.