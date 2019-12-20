‘I Want Immediate Trial’: US Prez Donald Trump After Impeachment
US President Donald Trump who was impeached by the House of Representatives has demanded an immediate trial in the Senate in a series of tweets on Friday, 20 December. He alleged that the Democrats did not provide him with a due process at the House of Representatives and accused them of having no evidence against him.
He said Republicans have never been so united at the House of Representatives as none of the Republicans voted in favour of impeachment.
Trump was impeached on Wednesday, 18 December, by the House of Representatives, who charged him with ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’. They are also setting up a Senate trial next year that will decide whether he remains in office after three tumultuous years.
Trump is set to stand trial in Senate where Republicans hold the majority. With not a single Republican expressing intention to impeach, Trump is considered likely to be exonerated by his fellow Republicans.
How It Started
Four months ago, a whistleblower revealed that the US President had been pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.
(With inputs from ANI)
