‘I Want Immediate Trial’: US Prez Donald Trump After Impeachment

Trump was impeached on Wednesday, 18 December, by the House of Representatives, who charged him with ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’. They are also setting up a Senate trial next year that will decide whether he remains in office after three tumultuous years.

Trump is set to stand trial in Senate where Republicans hold the majority. With not a single Republican expressing intention to impeach, Trump is considered likely to be exonerated by his fellow Republicans.