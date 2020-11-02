Trump Now Threatens Legal Action Over Ballots in Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 1 November, threatened legal action to stop the tabulation of ballots arriving after Election Day in battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, saying “we’re going in with our lawyers,” reported Associated Press.

Trump and his campaign team have long been attacking mail-in ballots, alleging that voting by mail is a recipe for “massive cheating”, a statement which is factually inaccurate.

Mail-in voting essentially means authorities send ballots to a voter based on their request which is then sent back to the authorities post voting. This system of voting has been around since the Civil War.