‘Take His Colouring Pencils Away’: Trump Jr’s Election Map Slammed

The presidential election in the US this time around is fraught with uncertainties, coming as it does, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns have been raised over whether Trump will relinquish office or not (if he were to lose), and there's also a big question over when the results will actually be known.

Meanwhile, as voting got underway on Tuesday, Trump said that he will declare victory "only when there's victory". In a phone interview with Fox News, the US president said that there's a "very solid chance" of his winning.