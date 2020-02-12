Modi Told Me 5-7 Mn People Would Welcome Me: Trump on India Visit

US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to his visit to India later this month where millions of people would welcome him.

"I look forward to going to India," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, a day after the White House announced that he will be travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on 24 and 25 February.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said that he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.