Trump Announces Visit to India From 24-25 February
United States President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from 24-25 February, the White House announced on Monday, 10 February.
Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.
The White House said that Trump and Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.
The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Modi visiting in September and hosting Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"
