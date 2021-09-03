Domestic Flights Might Resume in Afghanistan Today: Report
"We have received a green light from Taliban and aviation authorities," an airline manager was quoted as saying.
Domestic flights might resume in Afghanistan on Friday, 3 September, news agency AFP reported, citing the statement of a senior manager of Ariana Afghan Airlines.
"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," the manager, Tamim Ahmadi, was quoted as saying.
Ariana Afghan Airlines is the flag carrier of Afghanistan, and also said to be the oldest and largest airline in the country.
The likely resumption of flights comes amid mounting speculation regarding the formation of a new government in the country, which was taken over by the Taliban last month.
A Taliban official on Wednesday announced that a new government has been finalised after deliberations and will be unveiled soon.
In the immediate aftermath of the Taliban takeover, chaos erupted at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens as well as Afghans working with them, while locals congregated at the airport in hundreds, desperate to flee the country.
Earlier this week, the US announced the completion of withdrawal of its forces from the country, ending the 20-year war that started after the 9/11 attacks.
