‘Diplomacy Back’: Biden Delivers US Foreign Policy Speech

"We can't do it alone. ... We must start with diplomacy rooted in America's most cherished democratic values: Defending freedom. Championing opportunity. Upholding universal rights. Respecting the rule of law. And treating every person with dignity," Biden said.

He added, “Though many of these values have come under intense pressure in recent years, even pushed to the brink in the last few weeks, the American people are going to emerge from this moment stronger.”

Biden Announces Policy Shifts

In a bid to align the state’s democratic values and diplomatic ambitions, the US president said that the country will end all support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen, one of several changes he announced in his first major foreign-policy speech since taking office.