Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats Present Case as Senators Fidget

Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif, the lead prosecutor, spoke for more than two hours, laying out the case House Democrats made in weeks of hearings last year.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump had pursued a “corrupt scheme” to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct Congress' investigation.

He appealed to senators not to be “cynical” about the politics of impeachment, asking them to draw on the intent of the nation's founding fathers.