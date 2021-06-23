Delta Variant Could Represent 90% COVID Cases in Europe by Aug End

The Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 strain, was found to be the primary reason behind India’s dangerous second wave of the coronavirus.

On 18 June, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan had said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is becoming the globally dominant variant.

Further, it has now acquired the K417N spike mutation – to form the ‘Delta Plus’ or AY.1 variant, and is presently classified as a 'variant of concern' in India.