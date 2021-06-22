22 Cases of Delta Plus COVID Variant Reported in India: Health Min
The health ministry said that including India, the variant has been found in 80 other countries.
Union health ministry on Tuesday, 22 June, briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation in the country at Delhi's National Media Centre, noting that India has recorded 22 cases of the Delta Plus Variant, which is presently classified as a 'variant of interest.'
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated, “16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.”
Touching upon vaccine efficacy against the variant, the health secretary said that the vaccines being administered in the national vaccination programme – Covishield and Covaxin – are effective against the variant. However, he added that the extent and proportion of antibody titers that they produce, would be shared shortly.
In a press release shared shortly after the briefing, the health ministry alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh based on the findings Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) regarding the Delta Plus variant.
“The variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh," the press release stated.
The ministry has, therefore, urged the states to make their Public Health Response measures 'more focused and effective.'
The states' Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) and prevent crowds and intermingling of people, including widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on priority basis.
Further, he added that including India, the variant has been found in 80 other countries.
On Day 1 of New Vaccination Policy
The ministry also announced the data from the first day of implementation of the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, saying that India achieved a 'historic milestone' of administering 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on 21 June.
As per the health ministry, this is the highest single-day vaccination administered in any country across the world.
“On 21 June, when India saw record daily COVID-19 vaccination, 36.32 percent of jabs were administered in urban areas, 63.68 percent in rural areas,” the government informed.
Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said:
“More than half of the doses administered over the last few weeks were inoculated in rural areas, which makes it clear that rural outreach is possible. We are fully hopeful and confident that it’s completely possible for us to cover rural areas.”
Speaking on the gender divide indicated in the vaccination programme, Dr VK Paul said, “46 percent of the people who received the vaccine yesterday were women and 53 percent were men. We have to work on this imbalance, create awareness among women and bring them forward.”
The ministry stated that yesterday's achievement was not 'sudden' and a result of 'coordinated planning.'
Further, the health secretary informed that Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam inoculated the most number of people.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.