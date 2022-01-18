ADVERTISEMENT

26 Dead As 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan

The US Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm, and then a second one of magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least 26 people were reported dead after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit western Afghanistan on Monday, 17 January.</p></div>
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm (local time), and then a second one of magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm. They struck 41 km (25 miles) east and 50 km (31 miles) southeast of the provincial capital, Qala-e-Naw.

The roofs of some houses collapsed in the Qadis district in the province of Badghis, leading to the deaths of at least 26 residents, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials. Five women and four children are among those who lost their lives in the earthquake-prone region.

The quake also caused damage in the Muqr district, and some homes were fractured in Qala-e-Naw, reported news agency AFP.
Head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, Mullah Janan Saeqe, indicated that over 700 houses had suffered damage in the calamity.

By nightfall, four villages had been heard from and officials were still collecting information about the damage, reported news agency AP. "Tomorrow, we plan to send rescue teams as well as assistance to the affected families," spokesperson for the province, Bas Mohammad Sarwari, was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from Al Jazeera, AFP, and AP.)

