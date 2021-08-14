'Danish Siddiqui Didn't Coordinate With Us,' Says Taliban: Report

However, in the NDTV report, Shaheen denied this sequence of events, saying that it is possible that the security forces want to malign them. He said, "We have rejected the mutilation allegation two-three times..It is against the rules of Islam to mutilate dead bodies."

The spokesperson added that journalists can come to Taliban-controlled territories, open branches and report the reality on ground.

Speaking about Taliban's relationship with India, Shaheen expressed, "If India provides guns, arms and ammunition to the people of Afghanistan to create unrest against us, then that will certainly be seen as an act of enmity," NDTV reported.

The spokesperson also added that India's claim that Taliban is backed by Pakistan is because of the nation's personal enmity with its neighbour.

Ahead of the complete withdrawal of US troops by 31 August, most of Afghanistan is actively involved in armed conflict, and many provincial capitals have already been taken over by the Taliban.

Shaheen further said that Taliban has taken control of "90 percent" of Afghanistan, NDTV reported.