At Least 9, Including Gunman, Dead in Mall Mass Shooting in Dallas

At least nine people were killed and seven wounded in Dallas after a gunman opened fire in a mall on Saturday, 6 May.
The gunman was shot dead outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall, Police Chief Brian Harvey told the media.
Jon Boyd, the city’s fire department chief, said that his team “took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals,” reported Reuters. However, two of them died and three were critical.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the mass shooting was “an unspeakable tragedy,” adding that the state would offer all assistance to local authorities.
Representative Keith Self took to Twitter to say,
“We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.”
Images shared on local media channels showed people exiting the mall in single files with their hands raised after the violence unfolded.
