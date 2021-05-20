COVID Is Surging in the World’s Most Vaccinated Country. Why?

There are reports of the South African B.1.351 variant circulating in Seychelles. This variant shows the greatest ability to escape vaccine protection of all COVID variants so far.

In South Africa, one study showed AstraZeneca has 0-10% efficacy against this variant , prompting the South African government to stop using that vaccine in February.

The efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine against this variant is unknown, but lab studies show some reduction in protection, based on blood tests , but probably some protection.

However, no comprehensive surveillance exists in the country to know what proportion of cases are due to the South African variant.