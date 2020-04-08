About 400 Mn Indians May Sink Into Poverty: UN on COVID-19 Fallout

The report said the disruption to the world's economies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to wipe out 6.7 percent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year – the equivalent of 195 million jobs worldwide.

“This is the greatest test for international cooperation in more than 75 years. If one country fails, then we all fail. We must find solutions that help all segments of our global society, particularly those that are most vulnerable or least able to help themselves," said Ryder.

"The choices we make today will directly affect the way this crisis unfolds and so the lives of billions of people. With the right measures we can limit its impact and the scars it leaves. We must aim to build back better so that our new systems are safer, fairer and more sustainable than those that allowed this crisis to happen," he said.

Large reductions are foreseen in the Arab States (8.1 percent, equivalent to 5 million full-time workers), Europe (7.8 percent, or 12 million full-time workers) and Asia and the Pacific (7.2 percent, 125 million full-time workers), it said.