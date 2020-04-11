COVID-19 | Italy Extends Lockdown Despite Business Pressure.

But Conte said Italy could not afford another spike in infections and needed to exercise extra caution in the face of the new disease.

“We are all, I imagine, impatient to get going again,” Conte said in a televised address.

He said the extension of the lockdown for another three weeks was “a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility.”

Conte's decision followed days of consultations with scientists and union leaders with a range of conflicting concerns.

A miscalculation by Conte could either result in a new spike in infections or do unnecessary damage to the economy – and people's livelihoods – by keeping everything shut for longer than strictly required.

The United State and countries across Europe are watching with interest to see which way Italy chooses as it seeks to come out of its worst crisis since World War II.