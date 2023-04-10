ADVERTISEMENT

Cost of US Tourist, Student Visas to Increase Starting 30 May: Here's Why

A US State Department said that the hike will apply to tourist, business, a student and exchange visitor visas.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Cost of US Tourist, Student Visas to Increase Starting 30 May: Here's Why
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The cost of United States visas are set to increase from May 2023, after the US State Department said that processing fees for some categories will rise.
A state department update said that the hike, which will range from $15 to $110, will come into effect from 30 May and apply to tourist and business visitors, as well a student and exchange visitor visas.

The visa categories affected by the rise in prices are: 

  • B1: Business; Domestic employee or nanny - must be accompanying a foreign national employer

  • B2: Tourism, vacation, pleasure visitor

  • H: Work visas

  • L: Intra-company transferee

  • O: Foreign national with extraordinary ability in Sciences, Arts, Education, Business or Athletics

  • P: Performing athlete, artist, entertainer

  • Q: International cultural exchange visitor

  • R: Religious worker

  • E: Treaty trader/treaty investor

Also Read

New Move by US on Work Permits Likely To Benefit Indian Students With F-1 Visa

New Move by US on Work Permits Likely To Benefit Indian Students With F-1 Visa
ADVERTISEMENT

“The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185," the official release read.

The fee will also change for some petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers, who are a part of the H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories, increasing from $190 to $205.

Moreover, the fee for a treaty trader, investor and applicants in a specialty occupation, a part of the E category, will rise from $205 to $315. 

However, the state department added, “Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.”

The US State Department has made several attempts to try and cut down on visa wait time and have also taken steps to launch a pilot project in the new few months, where certain categories of the H1-B visa are stamped inside the country. 

Also Read

US District Court Permits Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders To Work, Rejects Lawsuit

US District Court Permits Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders To Work, Rejects Lawsuit

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  US Visa   tourist visas 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×