Coronavirus: Italy’s Death Toll Crosses 1,000; Churches to Shut

Italy's death toll passed 1,000 on Thursday, 12 March, with 189 new fatalities taking its toll in just over two weeks to 1,016, second behind China, official data showed.

The number of deaths was just below Italy's single-day record of 196 reported on Wednesday.

The number of daily infections rose to 2,651 from 2,313 on Wednesday, reaching 15,113 overall, AFP reported.

The fatality rate of Italy, which has the second oldest population in the world after Japan, is running at 6.7 percent, far higher than other countries, according to AP.