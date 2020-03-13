Coronavirus: Italy’s Death Toll Crosses 1,000; Churches to Shut
Italy's death toll passed 1,000 on Thursday, 12 March, with 189 new fatalities taking its toll in just over two weeks to 1,016, second behind China, official data showed.
The number of deaths was just below Italy's single-day record of 196 reported on Wednesday.
The number of daily infections rose to 2,651 from 2,313 on Wednesday, reaching 15,113 overall, AFP reported.
The fatality rate of Italy, which has the second oldest population in the world after Japan, is running at 6.7 percent, far higher than other countries, according to AP.
Meanwhile, the papal vicar for Rome said on Thursday that Catholic churches across Rome will close until 3 April because of the pandemic.
"The faithful are consequently exempt from their obligation to fulfil the festive precept," a statement from Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said.
Chinese Doctors Head to Italy to Share Expertise
A Chinese medical team along with surplus ventilators, protective masks and other equipment are also heading to Italy in a remarkable exchange of medical know-how and material from the source of the coronavirus outbreak to its current epicentre.
The nine-person team of experts includes Chinese ICU specialists, pediatricians and nurses who helped manage the crisis in China, reported AP.
Italian officials said they are eager to learn from the Chinese experience, particularly clinical data and experimental drug regimens.
(With inputs from AFP and AP.)
