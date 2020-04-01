COVID-19: Trump Urged to Halt H-1B Programme Amid Layoffs

Meanwhile, a report released by the CATO Institute think-tank said that more than 200,000 petitions filed for Indians could “die of old age” before they receive green cards. This is mainly because of the projections according to which Indian technology workers would have to wait for decades to receive permanent legal residency or a green card.

Based on the statistics obtained from the US government under the Freedom of Information Act, which is similar to India’s Right to Information, the institute said that for the first time, the US government has approved more than 1 million petitions for workers, investors, and their families who cannot receive legal permanent residence solely as a result of the low green card caps.

The government is approving nearly two petitions for employment-based immigrants for every green card it is issuing to them. At the current rate of increase, the backlog will exceed 2.4 million by 2030, it said.