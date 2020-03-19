EU’s Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Messages of support poured in from across Europe as well as Britain, where former UK Brexit minister Steve Barclay called for his speedy recovery.

"You, your teams and all our European friends are in our thoughts at this difficult time. Courage!" Barclay wrote in French on Twitter.

Barnier's boss, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also sent best wishes, wishing him a swift recovery.

The revelation came after the EU and Britain were forced to cancel this week's post-Brexit trade talks because of the outbreak. Officials had been discussing plans for a video conference instead of face-to-face talks in London, but abandoned this stage of the talks altogether on Monday, 16 March.