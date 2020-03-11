Coronavirus Conference in US Cancelled Because of Coronavirus

The Council on Foreign Relations, a US based think tank, cancelled a roundtable conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” scheduled for Friday, 13 March, in New York due to the spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported.

The nonprofit, which specialises in US foreign policy and international affairs, also cancelled other conferences scheduled from 11 March to 3 April, including conferences in New York and Washington as well as other events across the country, according to the publication.

Catch the latest updates on the novel coronavirus here.