Coronavirus Conference in US Cancelled Because of Coronavirus

The Council on Foreign Relations, a US based think tank, cancelled a roundtable conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” scheduled for Friday, 13 March, in New York due to the spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported.

The nonprofit, which specialises in US foreign policy and international affairs, also cancelled other conferences scheduled from 11 March to 3 April, including conferences in New York and Washington as well as other events across the country, according to the publication.

The spread of the virus has scuttled more than 50 major corporate events in the US, with an estimated attendance of almost 1 million people, according to Bloomberg.

The United States has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 1,10,000 and the death toll has crossed 3,800.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday that the threat of coronavirus pandemic is now ‘very real’.

The official total case count in India is now 64.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

