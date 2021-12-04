'Contempt for Facts': How Hannah Arendt Foresaw Fake News and Authoritarianism

In the Jewish religious tradition there is a recurring trope of the prophets, who foretell the fall of great empires still many years in the making.

In this tradition, the prophet appears from among the tyrannised subjects, and speaks to the masters of their violation of their covenant with God and the fatal consequences to follow from it.

Since the passing of religious myths into cultural obscurity, many philosophers have come close to this role in society, chief amongst them being Friedrich Nietzsche.

Forty-six years after her death on this day, Hannah Arendt’s name can also be added as a proud entry in the line of prophet-philosophers.