Cisco Sued Over Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in California

Multinational technology conglomerate Cisco Systems has been sued by authorities in the US state of California over allegations that an Indian Dalit employee had faced sustained discrimination on the basis of his caste at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, reports the Associated Press.

The lawsuit filed by California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that two Indian-origin, upper caste men, who had moved to the United States when they were adults and in whose team the unnamed victim worked, had perpetuated this form of discrimination.