Chinese Nationals in Islamabad To Inform Cops About Their Movement: Report

SHOs will ensure deployment of patrolling staff around the residences of Chinese nationals and would check and verify details of the security guards.

CCTV cameras would be installed around the residences of the Chinese nationals as well as on the roads leading to their houses, the officials said.

The official added that DIG Operations was asked to visit the residential areas where the Chinese were living and prepare a security audit report to plug loopholes in the security.

A desk is also being established at Safe City and Police Facilitation, they added.