China’s Factory Activity Falls in January as Virus Fears Grow

In the longer run, supply chains in Asia could take a hit, she added.

But Ho was optimistic that if the outbreak is contained within the first half of the year, the economy could improve in the second half – given the rebound seen after the 2003 outbreak in China of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

For now, analysts at Goldman Sachs are looking at "short, sharp shocks to economic output" – as seen with past viral – and are projecting lower growth for China in 2020 of 5.5 percent, down from 5.9 percent.

"A more prolonged outbreak could lower full-year growth to 5 percent or even below," analysts said in a note.