China’s Factory Activity Falls in January as Virus Fears Grow
China's manufacturing activity slipped in January, official data released Friday, 31 January, showed, as the country grapples with a new virus that has claimed more than 200 lives.
The figure comes as China battles the spread of a coronavirus that has triggered an unprecedented shutdown of transport and business in Hubei province – the centre of the outbreak.
However, the National Bureau of Statistics said the survey was conducted before 20 January so "the impact of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus has not yet fully manifested".
The first patients were taken ill in early December but many of the restrictions only came into effect over the last week.
Higher demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday was said to have contributed to December's expansion after a tough year for China amid its bruising trade war with the United States.
United Overseas Bank economist Ho Woei Chen told AFP that Friday's numbers do not reflect the full impact of the virus.
‘Prolonged Outbreak Could Lower Full-Year Growth to 5 per cent or Below’
In the longer run, supply chains in Asia could take a hit, she added.
But Ho was optimistic that if the outbreak is contained within the first half of the year, the economy could improve in the second half – given the rebound seen after the 2003 outbreak in China of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
For now, analysts at Goldman Sachs are looking at "short, sharp shocks to economic output" – as seen with past viral – and are projecting lower growth for China in 2020 of 5.5 percent, down from 5.9 percent.
"A more prolonged outbreak could lower full-year growth to 5 percent or even below," analysts said in a note.
Chinese holiday makers have been staying home this Lunar New Year after authorities closed attractions, cancelled major events and urged people to avoid large gatherings.
Cinemas and Outlets Closed, Flights Cancelled
Cinemas have also closed during what is usually a prime period for blockbuster releases.
Other nations have told their citizens to avoid travel to China and airlines have trimmed their schedules for flights to the country.
Manufacturers too are not taking any chances, with Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn closing its Chinese factories until mid-February.
The public holiday period may mean there is a little immediate impact on car manufacturers, but there is growing concern about the virus's longer-term effects.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)