China Overtakes US as the World's Richest Nation

China is now the richest nation of the world, according to the latest report by McKinsey & Co, Bloomberg reported.

While its numbers showed that global wealth grew by three times in the last 20 years, the report says that China led the way in that growth and surged ahead of the United States to attain the number one spot on the list of the world's richest countries.

The national balance sheets of ten countries that represented 60 percent of world income were analysed.