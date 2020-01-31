No Need to Panic, Excessive Measures Taken: China on Coronavirus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Chinese counterpart on Friday, 31 January, for cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan.

The Air India special flight, which departed on Friday, 31 January, from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians has landed in its destination.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China on Friday.

At the facility, people can be monitored by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.