No Need to Panic, Excessive Measures Taken: China on Coronavirus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Chinese counterpart on Friday, 31 January, for cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan.
The Air India special flight, which departed on Friday, 31 January, from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians has landed in its destination.
The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China on Friday.
At the facility, people can be monitored by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.
Snapshotclose
- India’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala
- Five patients, four men and a woman, have been admitted at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection
- The epicentre of the outbreak is Wuhan in China
- The virus is novel, meaning it has never been encountered before in humans
Nine Under-Observation Patients Test Negative for Coronavirus in Maharashtra
Samples of nine out of the 12 people kept under observation in government-run hospitals in Maharashtra for possible exposure to coronavirus have tested negative, a senior health department official said on Friday.
State authorities also said that 26 of the Indian nationals which are being evacuated from Wuhan in China are from Maharashtra.
So far the state has not reported any confirmed case of coronavirus infection.
Kerala Govt Instructs Procedure to All Private Hospitals in Wake of Positive Case
The Kerala state government, on Friday, gave directions to all private hospitals in the state regarding the arrangements to be made in the wake of a positive case of Coronavirus.
Elaborate instructions were given on the need for following the treatment protocol, of relaying information to the control rooms, how to isolate patients who develop symptoms and so on and so forth. Procedure is applicable for all districts, not solely Thrissur.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be conducting training for Health Department staff.
Air India Special Flight to Wuhan for Evacuating Indians Landed
The Air India special flight, which departed on Friday from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians has landed.
Air India’s Boeing 747 aircraft departed from Delhi at 12:30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China, officials told news agency PTI.
Five doctors from Health Ministry will be on board the aircraft, Air India CMD said. The government has reached out to over 600 Indians living in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to ascertain their willingness to be brought back to India.
All Ports on Vigil to Prevent Coronovirus Spread: Shipping Ministry
All Indian shipping ports have been asked to scan the people disembarking from ships to prevent spreading of the deadly coronavirus through sea route, a senior official said on Friday, reported PTI.
“India has already issued advisories and put processes in place on coronavirus. The situation is monitored closely at the top level,” said Satinder Pal Singh, joint secretary in the Shipping Ministry.
“In the wake of spread of the virus, the government has asked all ports to scan everyone who disembarks from ships,” he said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )