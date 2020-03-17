China Begins Withdrawal of Medical Staff From Virus-Hit Wuhan

A ground crew member presented a special "VVIP boarding pass" to each passenger. The souvenir pass said the "heroes" would board at the gate "Arch of Triumph," departing Wuhan on the "victory day against the epidemic."

After measuring each passenger's forehead temperature, the staffer said, "Thank you all. Have a safe journey."

Sun Yunfei, an emergency department nurse from north China's Tianjin Municipality, said he is excited to meet his son who is now eight months old.

"He learned to grab, sit and even stand with support when I was away from home. I want to spend more time and rebuild my bond with him," Sun said. "I hope the patients being treated in Wuhan will recover soon and reunite with their family."

Xie Mingfang, 35, from Hebei province, served at a temporary hospital for patients with mild symptoms. "I'd like to return with my son soon after the epidemic is over to let him see the place I worked."

She will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival before she can meet her eight-year-old son. "Right now, what I want most is to watch a movie on my phone, because I barely had enough time to finish one," she said with a smile.