California To Stop Sale Of New Gasoline Cars
With this landmark decision the sale of new gasoline-powered cars will be completely banned in California by 2035.
The state of California, United States, is likely to implement the decision to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. This move will result in a big step towards the fight against climate change by moving towards electric vehicles.
According to the rule released by the California Air Resources Board, 100 percent of all new cars sold in the state by 2035 should be free of the fossil fuel emissions that are primarily responsible for global warming.
As per a report by The New York Times, the rule has set up interim targets that mandate 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 to produce zero emissions. By 2030, that would be moved to 68 percent of all the new passenger vehicles sold.
California is the largest automobile market in the United States and these restrictions will set a domino effect of other states following California's example when deciding their respective own auto emission standards.
"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution."Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, in a statement.
Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an expansive new climate law that plans to invest in $370 billion in tax and spending credits on clean energy programs. It is the largest action that has ever been taken by a federal government in order to fight climate change.
Biden administration's climate law is expected to aid the country in reducing its emissions 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade, according to a report by The New York Times. However, it will still not be sufficient to remove US emissions by 2050, a goal that global climate scientists claim that economies must attain if the world is to avoid "the most catastrophic and deadly impacts of climate change."
The California rule along with the Washington law can be considered as a groundbreaking law that could help in considerably reducing the country's emissions of carbon dioxide. These laws could also pave the way for other economies across the globe to promote electric vehicles and reduce auto pollution.
(With inputs from The New York Times)
