All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

Meghan and Prince Harry's exclusive interview summarised.

Quint NEON
Updated
Hot Take
2 min read
<p>Here's what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.</p>
i

In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened about about their relationship with the Royal Family of Britain. In a tell-all chat, Meghan and Harry spoke about how they secretly got married three days before the grand affair on 19 May 2018. They also revealed how some members of the Royal family were concerned about the skin tone of their first child.

Here are all the key revelations made by the couple:

Royals Didn't Want Meghan and Harry's Son to Have the 'Prince' Title

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Meghan and Harry Got Married Secretly Before the Grand Affair

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

Kate Incident Beginning of Character Assassination: Meghan Markle

Kate Incident Beginning of Character Assassination: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Spoke About How She Felt Suicidal and Was Forbidden From Seeking Help

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Kate Middleton Made Meghan Cry Before the Wedding

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

Royal Family Was Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour, Says Meghan

Royal Family Was Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour, Says Meghan

Curtsy is a Real Thing!

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Prince Harry Spoke About his Relation with his Father Prince Charles

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

Princess Diana Would be Very Angry, Harry Revealed 

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

They Are Expecting a Baby Girl

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

Prince Harry on How He Felt Trapped

All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah

(Photo: The Quint)

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Also Read

Twitter Showers Support on Harry & Meghan After Oprah Interview

Twitter Showers Support on Harry & Meghan After Oprah Interview

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!