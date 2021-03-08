All The Key Quotes from Meghan & Harry's Interview With Oprah
Meghan and Prince Harry's exclusive interview summarised.
In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened about about their relationship with the Royal Family of Britain. In a tell-all chat, Meghan and Harry spoke about how they secretly got married three days before the grand affair on 19 May 2018. They also revealed how some members of the Royal family were concerned about the skin tone of their first child.
Here are all the key revelations made by the couple:
Royals Didn't Want Meghan and Harry's Son to Have the 'Prince' Title
Meghan and Harry Got Married Secretly Before the Grand Affair
Meghan Markle Spoke About How She Felt Suicidal and Was Forbidden From Seeking Help
Kate Middleton Made Meghan Cry Before the Wedding
Curtsy is a Real Thing!
Prince Harry Spoke About his Relation with his Father Prince Charles
Princess Diana Would be Very Angry, Harry Revealed
They Are Expecting a Baby Girl
Prince Harry on How He Felt Trapped
