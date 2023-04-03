ADVERTISEMENT

UK PM Rishi Sunak Spent Over £500,000 in Foreign Trips Over a Few Weeks: Report

The private jets that flew Sunak to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia racked up a bill of £512,321.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spent over £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jets over a period of a few weeks, according to a report.

The private jets, that flew Sunak to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia last year, racked up a bill of £512,321 in travel expenses, The Mirror reported.

While plane hiring costs were £107,966, Sunak's personal costs amounted to £3,483, including visas, accommodation, travel and meals.

The PM's five-day trip to the Bali G-20 summit cost £341,857 to hire a jet and £11,204 in personal expenses, the report further said.

Slamming Sunak, Liberal Democrat climate spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said, "This is a shocking waste of taxpayers’ money at a time when people are struggling to pay their bills. Yet again, this Conservative Government is completely out of touch."
"The Government can pretend to care about a greener future with their so-called ‘Green Day’, but the reality is they are trashing their own promises,” she added.

On the other hand, Sunak's spokesperson said, "The role of the Prime Minister includes holding vital meetings with world leaders during bilateral visits and summits to discuss issues of international importance – including security, defence and trade."

(With inputs from The Mirror.)

