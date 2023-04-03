UK PM Rishi Sunak Spent Over £500,000 in Foreign Trips Over a Few Weeks: Report

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spent over £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jets over a period of a few weeks, according to a report.

The private jets, that flew Sunak to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia last year, racked up a bill of £512,321 in travel expenses, The Mirror reported.

While plane hiring costs were £107,966, Sunak's personal costs amounted to £3,483, including visas, accommodation, travel and meals.

The PM's five-day trip to the Bali G-20 summit cost £341,857 to hire a jet and £11,204 in personal expenses, the report further said.