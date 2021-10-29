Queen Elizabeth II Told to Rest For Another 2 Weeks: Buckingham Palace
"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light duties during this time, the palace said.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth — who spent a night last week at a hospital while undergoing "preliminary investigations" — has been told to rest for at least the next two weeks, reported CNN, citing the Buckingham Palace.
According to CNN, Buckingham Palace, on Friday, 29 October said:
"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the Palace had said:
"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”
A source with Buckingham Palace had also told CNN that the hospital visit was not initially announced because it was going to be a short stay, and noted that the Queen is entitled to medical privacy. The Queen was reportedly back undertaking light duties on Thursday afternoon.
(With inputs from CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.