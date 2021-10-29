ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II Told to Rest For Another 2 Weeks: Buckingham Palace

File photo of Queen Elizabeth.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth — who spent a night last week at a hospital while undergoing "preliminary investigations" — has been told to rest for at least the next two weeks, reported CNN, citing the Buckingham Palace.

According to CNN, Buckingham Palace, on Friday, 29 October said:

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palace had said:

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

A source with Buckingham Palace had also told CNN that the hospital visit was not initially announced because it was going to be a short stay, and noted that the Queen is entitled to medical privacy. The Queen was reportedly back undertaking light duties on Thursday afternoon.

(With inputs from CNN.)

