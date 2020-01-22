Brexit Bill Ratified by UK Parliament, Set to Become Law

After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers on Wednesday, 22 January, finally approved the terms of their country’s historic departure from the European Union – due in just nine days time.

MPs in the lower House of Commons had already backed the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which ratifies the divorce deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with Brussels last year.

But the unelected upper House of Lords made some changes this week, including on the rights of EU citizens and child refugees after Brexit.