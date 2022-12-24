What Is the 'Bomb Cyclone' That Is Sweeping Across United States?

According to The Washington Post, the clearest definition of a 'bomb cyclone' is that it is a mid-latitude storm whose central air pressure dips at the rate of one millibar per hour for at least 24 hours.

To put it into perspective, normal air pressure is about 1,010 millibars, a measurement of the force exerted by the weight of the atmosphere.

But what happens during stormy weather is that the air pressure drops well below that. In fact, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

The pressure of the storm system sweeping across the US is forecast to fall from 1,003 millibars to 968 millibars. This is a drop of 35 millibars and is more than enough to qualify as what meteorologists call "explosive bombogenesis" – a rapid intensification.