Death in Custody Part 2: In UP’s Jaunpur, Family Fights the System for Justice

A little away from Jaunpur district headquarters, there is a small village –Chak Mirzapur – under Baksha police station area. Krishna Yadav alias Pujari, a 24-year-old youth who lived here, died in police custody on 11 February 2021. The family alleges that the police brutally beat up Krishna, tortured him to an extent that he lost his life.

The matter of Pujari's death has gone up to the Allahabad High Court, and a CBI investigation is on, but the observations made by the court on the probe conducted by the UP Police, and the central agency are enough to show how difficult it is to get justice in the cases of custodial death.

According to family members, on the afternoon of 11 February, the Baksha Police detained Krishna Yadav in a case of alleged robbery of Rs 1.5 lakh. They claim that the police went to his house, beat up the family members, and also looted Rs 60,000 from them.

If that was not enough, the police demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the relatives to release Krishna. Pujari's brother, Ajay Yadav, did everything under his reach to save him, made several calls to the superintendent of police (SP), and the police station, but to no avail.

In the early morning hours of 12 February, the family received news that Krishna had died.