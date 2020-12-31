Senate Runoff: Biden-Harris to Campaign in Georgia Early January

The incoming administration’s transition team on Wednesday said Harris will travel to Savannah on 3 January to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the 5 January runoffs. Biden, who takes office on 20 January, will go to Atlanta the following day.

If both the Democrats win seats, the Senate will be split 50-50 between the Democrats and the Republicans. This would, in the event, give the tie-breaking vote to Harris and control of both congressional chambers to the Democratic Party.

If the Republicans win one or both of the Georgia seats, however, they will retain a slim majority in the chamber and can block Biden’s legislative goals and judicial nominees.