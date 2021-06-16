Biden & Putin’s 1st Meet: Reset in US-Russia Relations Improbable

For Biden, the meeting is an opportunity to send signals to several audiences simultaneously. Meeting with Putin only after attending summits with the G7 (which expelled Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014) and NATO reaffirms America’s commitment to multilateralism and to its transatlantic allies.

This is very different from the “America First” approach and the foreign policy turbulence of the Trump administration. Making an effort to improve the relationship with Russia is important for the Biden administration, but not as important as doing business with America’s partners .

Holding a summit with Putin so early in his presidency also invites comparisons between Biden’s approach to Russia and that of his predecessor. Trump preferred to meet with Putin privately, without US notetakers leaving no official record of the discussions and generating speculation about what he might have agreed. In contrast to Barack Obama, Trump also exhibited an almost reverent attitude towards Putin.

Although Biden is a new president, his long career in the US Senate and his eight years as Obama’s vice president mean he is the veteran of many high-level international meetings.