No Indian Casualties Reported in Beirut; PM, VP Condole Incident

"Our embassy staff are safe, we're in touch with Indian community members. So far there is no report of casualty, we're keeping close watch and are in touch with community organisations. There is lot of damage to buildings in central Beirut", Indian envoy to Lebanon, S Azaz Khan, told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the deaths.

"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured", the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property in an explosion in Beirut. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the wounded", tweeted the Vice President.

While Indian casualties from the incident have not yet been reported, Indian journalist Anchal Vohra, who is now based out of Lebanon, tweeted that her home had been affected by the blast.

"Lebanon bombed. My House bombed. I am bleeding", wrote Vohra on Twitter, as soon a reports of the explosion started surfacing.

She later tweeted that the government had called it an explosion.

According to her tweets, Vohra said that she'd suffered deep cuts on the neck, but had managed to find her way to a hospital.

The cause of the blast has been initially reported as an explosion of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored at warehouse near Beirut port for six year.

An estimated 78 people have died and at least 4,000 have been injured, says the Lebanon Health Ministry.