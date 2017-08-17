Barcelona Attack Suspect Killed, Police Says Int’l Probe Still on
The site of the attack – Las Ramblas – is one of the most popular tourist areas in Barcelona.
- Police confirm that the Barcelona attack suspect who mowed down 14 people last week has been shot dead
- 120 gas canisters found in a house for one or more attacks, said police
- Terror attack was foiled in Cambrils town, five assailants killed on 18 August
- ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona van attack
- At least 14 were killed and 100 others injured after a van mowed down pedestrians near Barcelona’s popular tourist area of Las Ramblas
Four Suspected Barcelona Attack Plotters Appear in Court
Four men accused of being members of an Islamist cell behind a van attack that killed 14 people in Barcelona last week appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after the alleged driver was shot dead by police.
The four, the only ones still alive among the 12 men thought to constitute the group, were brought from Barcelona to Madrid where they were taken to the High Court under tight security for the hearing.
Police Confirm Barcelona Attack Suspect Shot Dead
Spanish police confirmed on Monday that Younes Abouyaaqoub, the man suspected of driving the van that killed 14 people in Barcelona last week, has been shot dead.
Police shot Abouyaaqoub, who was wearing a fake explosives belt, near Subirats west of Barcelona after a woman alerted them to the presence of a suspicious man.
The shooting of Abouyaaqoub means all 12 suspects identified by police are dead or under arrest, but the operation remains open, including at international level, Spanish police said.
The 12 names that we have always referred to are in the hands of the justice system, or sadly, as a result of their actions, have been killed...But we have said that we were opening up the range of relations in the international field and this will develop in the coming weeks.Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero
120 Gas Canisters Found for 'One or More' Attacks in Barcelona
Police said on Sunday they have found more than 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar, where suspects of this week’s twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs for “one or more” attacks in Barcelona.
“We're starting to see clearly that (the Alcanar house) was the place where they were preparing explosives for one or more attacks in the city of Barcelona,” police chief of Catalonia region Josep Lluis Trapero told journalists.
Van Attack Suspect May Have Crossed Into France: Police
Spanish police hunting for a suspect after the Barcelona attack that killed 14 people said on Sunday they could not rule out that he had slipped over the border into France.
Spanish police said security operations were under way in Catalonia and on the French border as they try to find Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, who they believe is the only one of 12 suspects still at large.
Others have been arrested, shot by police or killed in an explosion at a house in Catalonia a day before Thursday’s van attack on Las Ramblas, Barcelona’s most famous boulevard.
Spanish media have said Abouyaaqoub was suspected of being the driver, who fled after the attack. Trapero said he could not confirm who was driving, but said investigators believed only one person was in the van.
