Bangladesh: With Trade Deficit & Reduced Forex, Is an Economic Crisis Looming?

After massive protests in Sri Lanka for the past many months due to an economic crisis, Bangladesh, which is one of the fast-growing economies of the world, is witnessing protests across the country due to a sharp hike in fuel prices, which, according to local media, is its "highest ever."

The government, on 5 August, increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by 42.5 percent, petrol by 51.1 percent, and octane by 51.7 percent.

According to The Daily Star, one of the English newspapers in the country, "Diesel and kerosene prices have been raised by (Bangladeshi taka) Tk 34, from Tk 80 to Tk 114 per litre. The price of octane has been raised from Tk 89 to Tk 135 per litre, while the petrol price has increased from Tk 86 to Tk 130."